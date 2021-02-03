Analysts Set Expectations for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

HT opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

