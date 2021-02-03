Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $78.07

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hologic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 618,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 80,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. 89,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

