Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $31.38

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,763. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4,309.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 531,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 519,134 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.