Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) PT at $55.33

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

