Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $26.13

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,578,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,400,000 after acquiring an additional 301,635 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,657. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

