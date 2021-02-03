Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $63.30

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 221.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

