Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Timken (TKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Timken (NYSE: TKR) recently:

1/22/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Timken is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $95.00.

1/7/2021 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $95.00.

12/15/2020 – The Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Timken by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

