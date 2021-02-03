Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Moderna (MRNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA):

2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Moderna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $166.00.

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/15/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/11/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 112,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,951. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,667 shares of company stock worth $59,639,825. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

