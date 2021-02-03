Analyzing Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maxim Integrated Products and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 13 2 0 2.06 Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus price target of $70.56, indicating a potential downside of 19.70%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 10.75 $654.69 million $2.26 38.88 Beam Global $5.11 million 87.01 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -75.55

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51% Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Beam Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

