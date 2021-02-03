Analyzing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and GATX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,011.73 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -44.57 GATX $1.39 billion 2.32 $211.20 million $5.51 16.77

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Galactic and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 3 6 0 2.67 GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.45%. GATX has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.27%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% GATX 14.96% 9.01% 1.97%

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GATX beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, the routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines and liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. Further, the company operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 601 four-axle and 28 six-axle locomotives; and 11 vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

