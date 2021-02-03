Anavex Life Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,490 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 782% compared to the average daily volume of 509 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

AVXL opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

