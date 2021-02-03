Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANCN stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Anchiano Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

