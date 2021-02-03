Andrew R. Hockey Sells 120,000 Shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Stock

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

LON IOG traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.25 ($0.21). 315,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,937. Independent Oil and Gas plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £78.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

