Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,559. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

