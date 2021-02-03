ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.31

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and traded as high as $80.00. ANGLE shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 492,003 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.65. The firm has a market cap of £170.20 million and a P/E ratio of -15.19.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

