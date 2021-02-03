Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

