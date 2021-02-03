ankrETH Market Capitalization Tops $46.43 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for $1,582.92 or 0.04309411 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $46.43 million and $609,643.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

ankrETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

