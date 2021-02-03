Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

