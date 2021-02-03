Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

APA opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apache by 463.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

