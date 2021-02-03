Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AIRC opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

