Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aphria from $9.80 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 4,169,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 29.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aphria by 659.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

