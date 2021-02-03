API3 (API3) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.99 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. API3 has a market cap of $76.76 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00014831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00140042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039693 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.