Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,874.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.