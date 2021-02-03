Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Facebook by 54.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average of $267.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

