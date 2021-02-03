Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

SRNE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. Research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

