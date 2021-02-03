Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

