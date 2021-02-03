Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 177,537 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $163,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AAPL stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

