AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $736.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $671.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 133,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,102. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

