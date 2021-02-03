Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ABUS stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

