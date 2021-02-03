Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.03. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 3,825,943 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $331.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

