ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.