Arcblock 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.08 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.67 million and $2.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00068301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.96 or 0.00893870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00048299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.24 or 0.04604893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

