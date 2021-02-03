Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither Sells 1,250 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John W. Smither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, John W. Smither sold 500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 57,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,539. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 91.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

