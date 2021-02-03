Ardor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.04 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $86.93 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00184807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.39 or 0.01613058 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.