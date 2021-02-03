argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $303.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.88.

ARGX stock opened at $324.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $264.50. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $339.52. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

