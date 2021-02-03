Argonaut Gold’s (ARNGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.