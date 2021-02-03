Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $70,045.75 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Arion has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $70,045.75 and $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00139686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066098 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00244190 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,520,353 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.