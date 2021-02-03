Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,683,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after buying an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

