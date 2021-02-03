Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

