Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

CTVA opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.