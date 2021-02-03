Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,592 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

NYSE:TRV opened at $139.83 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

