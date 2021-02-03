Arizona State Retirement System Sells 22,234 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

