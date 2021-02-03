Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,471 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The game software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.