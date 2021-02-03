Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,067 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

