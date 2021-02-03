Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

