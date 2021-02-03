ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Boosted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.50. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.91.

