Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $18.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.16. The company had a trading volume of 299,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,722.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $766.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.40. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

