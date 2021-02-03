Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading Up 2%

Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 2,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armor US Equity Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 24.22% of Armor US Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

