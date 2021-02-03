Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 12,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,881. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

