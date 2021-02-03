Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 188,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

